ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — If some Minnesota lawmakers get their way, bad behavior in the stands could land you with a big fine.
A fan at a recent Detroit Lakes game threw his popcorn at the referee, then stormed down to the court and pulled his whistle before they could throw him out.
The proposed bill would allow the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission to fine fans who cross the line — verbally or physically — at all levels, from little league to high school.

Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, is leading the charge. He’s been a sports official for the high school league for two decades, and he says unruly fans are getting worse.
“We’re not talking about official banter, we’re not talking about ‘bad call, ref!’” Huot said. “This year I’ve had games where you hear it’s like profanity and racial epithets. You’ll see this all the way across the country where we have officials getting assaulted, I mean physically beat up by fans. This is really about the experience our athletes are having on the field and to protect that innocence.”
The proposal would essentially fine fans up to $1,000 for unruly behavior. It would not apply to students, coaches or players.
The House Public Safety Committee recently voted unanimously to move this forward, and another committee could hear it this week.