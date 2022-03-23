BYRON, Minn. (AP) — A teacher in southeastern Minnesota has been asked by high school administrators to remove a Ukrainian flag from her classroom, a flag her students asked her to display as a show of solidarity for the war-torn country.
Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck says district lawyers are reviewing the school system’s policy covering what can be displayed in classrooms.READ MORE: Congress Split Over How U.S. Should Help Ukraine
He said he’s concerned that allowing the Ukrainian flag could lead to unwanted displays.READ MORE: Jimmy Hill, Minnesotan Lost In Ukraine, Flew Into War To Help Sick Partner
The co-president of the local teacher’s union, Justin Blom, says displaying the flag is one way for kids to identify and talk about bullying.MORE NEWS: Minnesotan Jimmy Hill Killed In Ukraine Amid Russia’s Invasion
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)