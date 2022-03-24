Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Things will dry out Thursday after a couple of wet weather days, and temperatures will inch closer to average.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 46, and most of the state will hover in that mid-40s range.

(credit: CBS)

After a break, precipitation will return overnight, with sprinkles possible to the west of the metro. On Friday, a light mix is possible, mainly in eastern Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — and western Wisconsin.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees Friday, and watch out for strong winds. It will stay chilly through the weekend.

There’s a shot at widespread precipitation early next week.