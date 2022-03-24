PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A house in Plymouth went up in flames Wednesday night.
Police said the fire started at a home just west of Medicine Lake around 11 p.m.
The one-story home was completely taken over by the fire. The homeowner was able to get out, and wasn’t seriously hurt.
Almost the entire west metro responded to the fire to keep it under control. It took firefighters several hours to put it out.
Officials said the home is likely a complete loss.
It’s not clear yet where or how the fire started.