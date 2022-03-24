MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Andy Luger as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.
“Andy Luger is a dedicated public servant who will work to uphold justice and protect Minnesotans as our United States Attorney. I am confident he will serve our state with distinction and I am proud to have supported him throughout the confirmation process,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday.READ MORE: House Dems Propose Changing Minnesota Flag To Reflect 'Shared History'
Luger was U.S. Attorney during two of the most important cases in recent Minnesota history — the solving of Jacob Wetterling’s abduction and murder, and the terror investigation into nine young Minnesotans convicted of trying to join the Islamic State.READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council Approves New Police Contract
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi joined Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith about the formation of a selection committee making recommendations.MORE NEWS: Man Pleads Guilty To Criminal Vehicular Homicide In Downtown Minneapolis Crash That Left Pedestrian Dead
Luger was confirmed with a bipartisan vote.
I'm excited to welcome Andy Luger back as Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney. He has been a true public servant and champion of justice in our state throughout his career. I look forward to working together to reduce crime and improve public safety in Minnesota.https://t.co/Faa3OkkoF4
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 24, 2022