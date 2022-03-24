Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Andy Luger as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

“Andy Luger is a dedicated public servant who will work to uphold justice and protect Minnesotans as our United States Attorney. I am confident he will serve our state with distinction and I am proud to have supported him throughout the confirmation process,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday.

Luger was U.S. Attorney during two of the most important cases in recent Minnesota history — the solving of Jacob Wetterling’s abduction and murder, and the terror investigation into nine young Minnesotans convicted of trying to join the Islamic State.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi joined Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith about the formation of a selection committee making recommendations.

Luger was confirmed with a bipartisan vote.