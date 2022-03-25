MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged two people with multiple felonies connected with an animal cruelty case from late last year.

The Bloomington Police Department last November reported that a dog was found in the city with “obvious injuries” to its face and body. According to police, the investigation has determined that two people left the dog near a road in the area of 106th Street and Morgan Avenue. Police say they shot a BB gun at the dog and backed over the animal as they left the area.

Investigators said that there was blood inside the vehicle, along with more BBs, evidence that something happened inside the vehicle.

“This isn’t just something minor,” Bloomington Detective George Harms said at the time of the incident. “It’s pretty serious. Surprisingly the dog was able to survive.”

Police said the vehicle used during the animal cruelty incident was stolen, and was recovered in St. Paul.

The dog’s veterinary care included eye removal surgery and procedures to remove the BB pellets from its right leg and other body areas. Three of the BBs had to be left inside the animal.

This week, charges were filed against 25-year-old Ralean Chastity Gurneau, of Minneapolis, and 32-year-old Chue Feng Yang, of Altoona, Wisconsin. The charges, some of which are felonies, include torture and cruelty to animals, along with receiving stolen property.

Surveillance video of the area showed the two in the vehicle, and also showed them kicking, abusing and running over the dog.

Bloomington police determined that the dog had been left at Yang’s residence by a relative. The relative told police she attempted for weeks to get the dog back with no success. She heard from multiple people reporting that Yang was treating the dog poorly, withholding food and beating it with a belt.

Neither Yang nor Gurneau are said to be in custody, and the latter has missed three court appearances, according to the charges.

“The State respectfully requests this complaint issue as a warrant, as a substantial likelihood exists that Defendant will fail to respond to a summons and Defendant’s location is not reasonably discoverable,” the charges state.