MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Olivia man with a history of domestic assault is accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy while assaulting the victim’s mother Thursday morning.

According to court documents filed in Renville County, Houston Allen Morris faces two second-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in connection to the incident.

The complaint says law enforcement were dispatched at 5:49 a.m. to an apartment in Olivia on the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Officers were responding to the report of a domestic in progress, with a victim reporting he had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the 13-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A second victim, his mother, had lacerations to her head and right finger, as well as other cut wounds and bite marks. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The surviving victim told authorities that Morris and her had been in a romantic relationship for about a year and had been living together for the past two weeks. She said Morris and her were arguing in the bedroom when he began assaulting her, the complaint said.

The boy woke up during the argument and called 911.

According to the complaint, the mother grabbed a nearby knife for protection, but Morris took the knife and began advancing toward her with it. They then began struggling over the knife, causing injuries to the mother’s hand.

As the two struggled over the knife, the boy was standing behind his mother. Morris then allegedly drove the knife towards the mother, but missed her and stabbed the boy in the chest cavity, the complaint said.

Authorities say the mother previously filed for and received an Order of Protection against Morris on March 1 for both her and the boy. In the affidavit, she said Morris physically assaulted her multiple times and threatened to kill her and her son.

Morris has a past criminal conviction for domestic assault. If convicted on the murder charges, Morris could face up to 40 years in prison.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.