LIVE COVERAGE: A press conference for the educator unions will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. You can stream it on CBS News Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students will soon be heading back to class in Minneapolis after the educators’ unions and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement overnight. If ratified, it would put an end to a weeks-long strike.

On Friday morning, Minneapolis Public Schools officials held a press conference to discuss the new tentative contract agreements that were made with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals (ESPs).

Superintendent Ed Graff and School Board Chair Kim Ellison gave remarks at the press conference.

“When times are challenging, people need to come together. That’s what we’re doing,” Graff said.

Graff said that the contracts that the district put forward will force them to look at their budgets to figure out how the schools can be financially viable in the future.

“The last few weeks have affirmed what many of us already knew, that Minneapolis is a place of passion and compassion, a place where people will do anything for our children,” Ellison said. “Together, students, families, labor and management. We will continue to lead the fight for public education.”

The school district’s website says students and staff will be welcomed back to school on Monday, pending a union vote.

Both educator unions confirmed the tentative agreements shortly following the school district’s announcement, calling the agreements “historic.”

The details of the contracts have not been announced, but the union says “major gains” were made on pay for ESPs, protections for educators of color, class size caps and mental health supports. More details on the agreement are expected during a separate press conference by the unions at 1 p.m. This will stream on CBS News Minnesota.

“Minneapolis educators went on a historic strike – the first one in over 50 years – with 93% participation and 98% authorizing in the ESP chapter and 96% participation and 97% authorizing in the teacher chapter. We walked out united to change the trajectory of MPS and ensure that educators have a greater say in how we do our work. This too has been achieved and will have impacts that improve our district for years to come,” the unions said in a press release.

According to the unions, a vote on the tentative agreements will happen over the weekend.

The district has said days will need to be made up from the strike. But MFT said any makeup days would need to be agreed upon as part of return to work agreement. — Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) March 25, 2022

Educators voted to authorize a strike in late February and the strike officially began on March 8. Friday would have been the 18th day of the strike.

Teachers had been clear about what they wanted: higher wages, better mental health support and smaller class sizes.

In response, Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff had said the demands from educators were simply not in the budget. District officials also said Minneapolis is facing a budget shortfall due to enrollment losses the last several years.

When the district gave what it said was its final offer, the two sides were still $167 million apart.

During the strike, educators held many rallies, including one at the State Capitol where they called on lawmakers to spend some of the $9.25 billion projected budget surplus on mental health support and wage increases for staff like food service workers, teacher aides and bus drivers.