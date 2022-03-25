MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than 20 years as more people return to work.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate fell last month to 2.7%, the lowest it’s been since 1999.
More than 5,200 jobs were gained in February.
The decile in unemployment comes nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic and related business closures led to unemployment figures in Minnesota spiking near 10%, the highest in state record.