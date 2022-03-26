MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time since 2015, bird flu has been reported in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed cases of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in flocks in Meeker and Mower Counties.
The Center for Disease Control says this strain of avian influenza is low risk to the public, and no cases have been detected in humans in the U.S. The animal health board also added that there is no food safety concern for consumers.
“Poultry producers and backyard flock owners need to be on alert and contact their veterinarian immediately if they see any changes in their flocks,” said Dr. Dale Lauer, Poultry Program Director for the board. “Everyone in poultry facilities needs to follow the site’s biosecurity protocols every time to prevent the spread of disease.”
The commercial turkey flock in Meeker County reported signs of mortality and depression, and a backyard mixed flock of chickens, ducks, and geese in Mower County reported increased mortality. The sites have been quarantined and will undergo routine disease surveillance to make sure the virus is contained.
Bird flu has spread rapidly throughout states like South Dakota and Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa declared a disaster in mid-March following viral outbreaks at three farms, including a farm of nearly 900,000 hens which were ordered to be destroyed.
“There’s a significant, highly significant, mortality when a domestic bird gets the flu. Within 24-48 hours birds will die,” said State Veterinarian Beth Thompson. “What’s really concerning for me comparing 2015 to today, is how quickly the virus is popping up like popcorn across the United States.”