MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A firefighter was hurt Saturday afternoon while battling a house fire in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a fire at a two-and-a-half story building on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue, in the city’s Bottineau neighborhood. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building’s eaves and chimney.
Firefighters discovered that a large fire was burning in the basement and flames were spreading to the roof.
Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said that gas in the attic caused an explosion with a plume of fire shooting out. One firefighter was near the explosion and suffered burns to their face and neck. Paramedics brought the wounded firefighter to the hospital in stable condition.
All residents were able to escape the fire, and no other injuries were reported.
According to Rucker, the homeowner was burning things in the fireplace before the fire started. It’s unclear what exactly was being burned.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.