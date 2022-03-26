Originally published March 25, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State regulators are considering suspending Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson in light of a drunken driving conviction.READ MORE: 2 Law Enforcement Veterans Enter Hennepin County Sheriff Race
The Star Tribune reported Friday that the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training began an investigation shortly after Hutchinson crashed his county-owned SUV near Alexandria on Dec. 8.
He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor drunken driving later that month. The board is reviewing whether Hutchinson’s law enforcement license should be suspended.READ MORE: Sheriff Hutchinson Agrees To Pay Hennepin County $47K For Squad Vehicle Wrecked In DWI Crash
The board has suspended or revoked the licenses of 58 officers over the last five years, including Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in connection with George Floyd’s death in 2020.
Hutchinson said in February he won’t seek reelection. Hutchinson’s attorney declined to comment.MORE NEWS: Embattled Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election In 2022, But Will Remain In Office Until New Sheriff Sworn In
