MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – With the start of the NCAA women’s Final Four just days away, Target Center is putting the finishing touches together for the event.
On Sunday morning, crews installed a handcrafted court – specially designed for the event.
🎶 Basketball is my favorite sport, my favorite part is when they’re settin’ up the court 🎶
They’re (almost) playing basketball in Minneapolis. The court for the @WFinalFour is almost complete! @MarchMadnessWBB ends here Friday!! 🏀🏀🏀⛹️♀️⛹️♀️⛹️♀️⛹️♀️ @WCCO #WCCO pic.twitter.com/JuYoAttnQy
— Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) March 27, 2022
“The court itself starts with a design and idea from the team at the NCAA,” said Jeff Krejsa, VP of marketing for Connor Sports, who crafted the court. “The graphics for the women’s tournament are always a little more fun, a little more creative.”
Made of 262 panels – each weighting about 188 pounds — the court’s installation took just a few hours to complete.
And just like that- the @TargetCenterMN is ready for @WFinalFour. @WCCO #WCCO pic.twitter.com/0uXtD5zNYm
— Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) March 27, 2022
“It’s all northern maple hardwood,” Krejsa said. “So this is 20-, 30-year-old trees, to be able to have the density of wood to actually become a basketball court.”
“That is the attention to detail that we put into these courts,” he said.