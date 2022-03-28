MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Key public health risk indicators during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to fall in Minnesota to levels not seen since last summer.
In the Minnesota Department of Health’s Monday update, health officials reported 477 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths. Over 1.4 million cases and 12,383 deaths have been reported overall.
The state’s latest average positivity rate is now at 2.7% after falling dramatically over the last several months. It’s now well below the line for caution drawn at 5%. The hospitalization rate has followed a similar path and is now just below the line of caution at 3.9 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.
Nearly 9.5 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 74.6% of the state’s eligible population having received at least one dose.