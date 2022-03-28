MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher men’s hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four after a win over Western Michigan on Sunday.
The Gophers shut out the Broncos 3-0.
For the 22nd time in program history, the Minnesota Golden #Gophers are headed to the Frozen Four! pic.twitter.com/Lng5snw6WH
— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 27, 2022
According to the University of Minnesota, this will be the Gophers’ 22nd Frozen Four appearance.
It’ll be an in-state matchup for the Gophers on April 7 when they take on Minnesota State. The Mavericks topped Harvard and Notre Dame on their way to the Frozen Four.
The Gophers are 26-12 overall this season.