By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher men’s hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four after a win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

The Gophers shut out the Broncos 3-0.

According to the University of Minnesota, this will be the Gophers’ 22nd Frozen Four appearance.

It’ll be an in-state matchup for the Gophers on April 7 when they take on Minnesota State. The Mavericks topped Harvard and Notre Dame on their way to the Frozen Four.

The Gophers are 26-12 overall this season.