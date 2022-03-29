MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis workers spoke out Tuesday after winning thousands of dollars in back pay in a wage theft settlement.
The city of Minneapolis says that Team DHW, which used to run Blaze Pizza, will pay $28,000 in unpaid wages to 19 current and former workers. That’s for failing to comply with the city’s $15 an hour minimum wage and sick time policy.READ MORE: USDA Emergency Teams To Assist In Minnesota’s Response To Bird Flu Discovered In Several Flocks
“Today I’m relieved to say that we got some retribution. We are being compensated for the stolen wages and the omission for sick time and damages,” current Blaze employee Sydney Kuran said. “In the end the fight has been worth it and I hope that our case inspires other Minneapolis workers to band together and fight for their rights.”READ MORE: North Minneapolis Bike Shop Works To Reopen Under New Owner With Big Mission
“While it is nice to receive some money the emotional toll that it took on us working there I don’t know that that can be paid back,” former Blaze employee Aibai Tarrant said.
Blaze Pizza is now under new management.MORE NEWS: Unemployment In Minnesota Falls To Lowest Level Since 1999
A second business is also paying up. The city of Minneapolis said HealthNorth, a home health provider, has agreed to pay $36,000 owed to 20 personal care assistants.