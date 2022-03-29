Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy, multi-day spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota starting midday Tuesday, with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that Tuesday will start off dry and mostly cloudy with rain moving in by the evening commute.
Showers will stick around Tuesday evening, O’Connor says. The best chance of a wintry mix however stays north, although the Twin Cities may have a brief period of a mix overnight. We could see some freezing drizzle or freezing rain just north of the Twin Cities, which could put a glaze on roadways.
Rain and snow are likely in the Twin Cities Wednesday, with some slush possible as some colder air works in.
It will stay breezy through Thursday, with temperatures staying below average. The storm system should move through by Thursday, leaving Minnesota dry into Friday with our next chance for precipitation possible Friday night.
Accumulation-wise, much of the southern half of the state will see less than an inch of snow, while the northern half will see totals between a half inch and near 4 inches. The greatest snow accumulation will come across extreme northern Minnesota, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. The Arrowhead could see as much as 6.5 inches by early Thursday.