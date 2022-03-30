ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Salvation Army of Minnesota is just days away from the finale of their 2022 food drive, in which they aim to take in 2 million pounds of food donations.

Headed into the final days, Executive Director of Development Brian Molohon says they’re nearing the goal.

“The food drive has been amazing,” he said. “We’re closing in on the goal, I’m confident we’ll hit it, but let’s finish strong with a big push.”

Throughout the month of March, the Salvation Army has partnered with 90 locations throughout the Twin Cities to take in donations.

Molohon says just 15 cents can purchase a pound of food, meaning a $100 donation could help to provide more than 650 pounds of food for the organization’s nine Twin Cities food shelves.

“Hearing the stories of ‘Yeah, this is the only way we’re able to make ends meet, you’re helping me to stay in my home, because I’m not having to make those really hard decisions,’ That is wildly heartwarming,” he said.

Molohon says the need for food has been pushed higher than ever before over the course of the pandemic.

“Inflation, (the cost of) food and fuel is rising,” he said. “60,000 people still behind on their rent just here in the Twin Cities, it is still a perfect storm of things that are battling against people that were already in tough spots before all of this.”

On Saturday, April 2, The Salvation Army will make one final push – during a collection drive at their headquarters at 2445 Prior Ave in Roseville — to reach the goal of 2 million pounds of donations.

To give online, click here.