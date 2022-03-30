Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy spring storm system has swirled into Minnesota, bringing widespread precipitation ranging from snow up north to rain and rumbles of thunder down south.
WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the low pressure system, with its slug of moisture from the Great Plains, will lumber across Minnesota over the next 24 hours.
By early Wednesday morning, a wintry mix was falling in the Twin Cities. Farther north, residents were seeing snow, while southern Minnesota was mostly dealing with rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Arrowhead, the North Shore and much of northern Wisconsin. These areas are expected to get the heaviest snow, between 2 to 6 inches of wet accumulation. The advisory is slated to last until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
On the back end of the low pressure center will be cooler temperatures, and the Twin Cities could see some snow showers Wednesday afternoon. The snow could affect the evening commute, and 1-2 inches could accumulate on the ground.
The storm system is on track to push out of Minnesota late Wednesday night. While the wind will linger into Thursday, the clouds will clear out, letting in some sunshine. Expect a high around 40.
Weekend temperatures will be near average for this time of year, although there’s a chance that snow flurries could fall Saturday morning. Sunday looks to bring sunshine and daytime highs near 50 degrees.
However, another storm system looks to hit Minnesota early next week, bringing the possibility of more rain and wet snow.