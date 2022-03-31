COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a crash Wednesday evening in Columbia Heights.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Central and 45th avenues in the first-ring suburb north of Minneapolis.READ MORE: Rideshare Driver Shot In North Minneapolis; 2 Teenagers Arrested
The injured child was a passenger in a Hyundai SUV that was turning left onto Central Avenue when it was struck by a Honda SUV. While three people were in the Honda, investigators are still working to figure out who was driving at the time of the crash.READ MORE: EB I-94 Closed In Maplewood After 'Numerous Crashes'
The injured child was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Hyundai, a 37-year-old man, was also hurt and hospitalized. He is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: Mpls. Boy, 16, Accused Of Waving Gun Around, Pointing It At 15-Year-Old Girl Before Fatal Shooting
According to troopers, it’s unknown whether a 17-year-old boy or a 46-year-old woman was driving the Honda. The boy was hospitalized and is expected to survive, as is the third person in the car, a 12-year-old boy. The woman in the Honda was the only person not hospitalized after the crash.