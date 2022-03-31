MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s feeling like winter once again out there Thursday morning.
The Twin Cities is dealing with some flurries and drizzle, cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. The precipitation should clear up right around the morning commute, WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said.
The metro will see a high of 40, with sunshine peeking through in the late afternoon to warm things up a bit. Nearly the entire state will top out within a few degrees of 40.
Western Minnesota will have another shot at some rain Friday afternoon. That system will make its way to the Twin Cities by Friday night. Temperatures will jump to 50, and stay around average through the weekend and into next week.
We’ll likely get a couple more soakings over the next few days.