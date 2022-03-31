MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A common brand of romaine lettuce is being recalled from Minnesota stores.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says Romaine Hearts by Ocean Mist Farms may contain Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause intestinal problems including diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea.
The recall applies only to the 22 oz. package harvested on March 10 and includes the coding, “22RHDM2L.”
Many stores in Minnesota sell this brand of romaine lettuce, including Kowalski’s Markets and Festival Foods.
MDA issued the recall on March 31 saying they discovered the contamination during routine surveillance sampling. Customers who purchased the product should throw it away.
So far, no illness has been reported, according to the MDA.
Below is a list of stores that sell the product:
- Bob’s Produce Ranch – Fridley, MN
- Brink’s Market – Chisago City, MN
- Coborn’s Grocery – Hastings, MN
- Daggett’s Fresh Foods – Hinckley, MN
- Driskill’s Downtown Market – Hopkins, MN
- Festival Foods – Andover, MN
- Festival Foods – Bloomington, MN
- Festival Foods – Hugo, MN
- Festival Foods – Lexington, MN
- Festival Foods – White Bear Lake, MN
- Festival Foods – Brooklyn Park, MN
- Jerry’s Market – North Branch, MN
- Jubilee Foods – Mound, MN
- King’s County Market – Andover, MN
- King’s County Market – St. Francis, MN
- Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – Maplewood, MN
- Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – South St. Paul, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – Eagan, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – Excelsior, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – Eden Prairie, MN
- Kowalski’s Market on Grand – St. Paul, MN
- Kowalski’s Market on Chicago – Minneapolis, MN
- Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale – Minneapolis, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – Oak Park Heights, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – Shoreview, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – White Bear Lake, MN
- Kowalski’s Market – Woodbury, MN
- Longfellow Market – Minneapolis, MN
- Mackenthun’s Foods – Waconia, MN
- North Market – Minneapolis, MN
- Oxendale’s Market Randolph – St. Paul, MN
- Speedy Market – St. Paul, MN
- Super One Plaza – Duluth, MN
- Super One West – Duluth, MN
- Super One – Two Harbors, MN