Re-Freeze Leads To Pileup Involving More Than A Dozen Vehicles On I-94 In MaplewoodA stretch of eastbound Interstate 94 in Maplewood is closed Thursday morning after a pileup involving at least a dozen vehicles.

MN Weather: Another Winter-Like Morning, But Friday Will Bring Warm-UpIt's feeling like winter once again out there Thursday morning.

Minnesotans Tire Of Cold March Weather, Ready For SpringMinnesotans know it can snow in late March and early April, but it doesn't mean they have to like it.

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Storm System Rumbles Into MinnesotaA sloppy spring storm system has swirled into Minnesota, bringing widespread precipitation ranging from snow up north to rain and rumbles of thunder down south.

Minnesota Weather: Multi-Day Storm To Bring Mostly Rain To Metro, Several Inches Of Snow Far NorthA sloppy, multi-day spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota starting midday Tuesday, with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.