MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s April 1 and you know what that means: fake announcements and gags just for the fun of it!

Minnesota has not been immune to this annual, wacky tradition. Here’s a taste of some gags:

First off, summer is “canceled” in Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities. It has been a slightly colder start to April than average, but the cancellation of the upcoming summer is a big deal.

We're sorry to say this everyone…but looking at the long-range forecast, it looks like summer is canceled. 😉 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 1, 2022

Oh, did you know whales have been spotted in Lake Superior?



Also, the Mall of America is rebranding its Log Chute attraction to the Kenny Loggins Chute!

“Embarking on a project like this has been a dream come true,” said Chris Grap, Vice President of Experiential for Mall of America. “Kenny Loggins is arguably the most iconic voice of the 80’s soundtrack, and we can’t wait to bring that to the forefront in our newly designed Log Chute. The team at Mall of America is excited to usher in a new era that’s sure to make a splash!”

How's this for a major career highlight, eh? @mallofamerica just themed their Log Chute attraction after me! 🧔🏻 Check out the KENNY LOGGINS CHUTE, now open at the epic retail destination! #NobodysFoolDay #MOA30 pic.twitter.com/tkfWZdw4vD — Kenny Loggins (@kennyloggins) April 1, 2022

Mention WCCO on Twitter if you see any other hilarious fibs out there this Friday!