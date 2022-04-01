MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The past week, WCCO has been looking back and ahead with some of the top women’s basketball players leading up to the Final Four.

Stacy Janicki was Stacy Fields before she got married, and she has grown into a business executive and a basketball mother.

She grew up to love basketball. She led her Mounds View High School team to a state runner-up season.

“The best basketball is high school basketball because they’re the people you grew up in your community with,” she said.

She landed a scholarship at Notre Dame, and this week she is reminded that came because of Title IX, something she’s had commemorated permanently.

“I’ve got a Title IX tattoo on my ankle,” she said. “Title IX was passed the year before I was born.”

Today, she is a mother to three and a senior partner at Carmichael Lynch Advertising Agency. But her basketball fuel still burns. Her son Jack has two older sisters that played, and now he’s in the spotlight as a star guard at White Bear Lake High School.

“Out of the environment that I was raised in, before I can even remember, I was shooting in a toy hoop. And I was going to LifeTime and getting beat by my sisters,” Jack said. “(My mom) gets on me for stuff like not boxing out, and I can hear her in the games.”

And so the family tradition continues.

This week, she is just thankful for where life has led her and, upon reflection, thankful too for Title IX.

“I guess I was dumb or smart enough to get it permanently tattooed on my ankle as a permanent reminder to be thankful,” she said.