ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Just hours before classical hip-hop duo Black Violin was scheduled to take the stage at the Ordway, the venue announced the performance has been postponed due to “travel complicatons.
Wil B. and Kev Marcus said on Twitter they “are actively working to reschedule and will share a new show date with you as soon as we are able.”
St. Paul, we regret to inform you that due to travel complications we will have to postpone our show at the Ordway this evening. We are actively working to reschedule and will share a new show date with you as soon as we are able. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause
— Black Violin (@BlackViolin) April 3, 2022
The Ordway said ticket holders will be notified when a new date has been set, and tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.