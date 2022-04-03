Final Four:The NCAA Women's Championship has come to the Twin Cities. Click here for the latest headlines.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Ordway Center For The Performing Arts, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Just hours before classical hip-hop duo Black Violin was scheduled to take the stage at the Ordway, the venue announced the performance has been postponed due to “travel complicatons.

Wil B. and Kev Marcus said on Twitter they “are actively working to reschedule and will share a new show date with you as soon as we are able.”

The Ordway said ticket holders will be notified when a new date has been set, and tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.