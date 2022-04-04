ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A proposal at the State Capitol would give more funding to Minnesota schools and students. It’s a $1.1 billion proposal by House Democrats.

The proposal focuses mainly on more mental health resources for schools, hiring more educators of color, and making early access to childhood education easier for all families.

The House Democrats cited the recent teachers strike Minneapolis, and the threat of one in St. Paul, as prime examples of how schools do not have the funding they need to create stable learning environments for their students.

Joining the legislators Monday morning was a student representative, a senior from Minnetonka high school named Chae Lee. She said she experiences trauma from racial slurs from other students, as well as from processing the death of George Floyd and the recent anti-Asian hate crimes.

She wants to see a more diverse staff that she feels safe to go to when she needs support.

“I think a lot of other BIPOC students in my school are also having a hard time trying to talk about these issues,” Lee said, “especially because Minnetonka High School has a lack of BIPOC staff.”

The proposal is vastly different from what Senate Republicans are pushing for. Compared to the $1.1 billion Democrats are seeking, the Senate Republicans’ proposal is $30 million.

Both chambers are going to need to figure out a way to close this gap and reach an agreement before the session ends.