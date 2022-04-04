MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our gloomy, wet and wintry kickoff to April will continue for much of the work week.
The WCCO Weather Teams says the Tuesday morning commute should be fine. Rain will push into the Twin Cities mid-morning and continue into the night. There will be some non-severe storms in southeastern Minnesota in the late evening.
There’s a break in precipitation early Wednesday morning, but rain will return and last into the night. The metro could see a wintry mix and even some snow overnight Thursday, but with little to no accumulation.
It will be rainy and drizzly over these three days, but there will only be up to an inch total in the metro. There could be a couple inches of snow north of Bemidji.
The weekend, however, looks like it will be dry and warmer.