ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night, and a suspect is in custody.
Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard on reports of gunfire coming from a residence. The suspect began firing more shots when officers arrived. One officer was struck, and was taken to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.
The suspect was arrested and was also transported to a hospital. The cause of their injuries, and their condition, haven’t been released.
