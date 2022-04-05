Prince At 11:A music mystery uncovered in the WCCO archives. See exclusive film of the global music icon, Prince.
Roseville News, Roseville Police

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night, and a suspect is in custody.

Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard on reports of gunfire coming from a residence. The suspect began firing more shots when officers arrived. One officer was struck, and was taken to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.

(credit: CBS)

The suspect was arrested and was also transported to a hospital. The cause of their injuries, and their condition, haven’t been released.

Check back for more details in this developing story.