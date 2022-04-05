MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The weather over at Target Field looks like it’ll be cold and rainy for the next few days, with a chance for snow in the mix for Thursday’s opening day.
The Twins are considering postponing the first game of the season; they’ll make their final decision no later than Wednesday at 3 p.m.
While there’s no definitive benchmark for what weather conditions can postpone a game, the Twins say that in this case, they’re lucky because the scheduled make-up day – Friday – is supposed to be much sunnier.
“We have a weather day built in on Friday for the case of inclement weather, we’ll continue to monitor and if need be, we’ll make the decision to postpone opening day, all the festivities therein, one day to Friday,” said Matt Hodson, communications manager for the Twins.
Even Breakfast on the Plaza at 9 a.m. would move to Monday. The game against the Seattle Mariners would be the same time at 3 p.m., just one day later.
On Tuesday, the Twins unveiled the new foods for the 2022 season. You can take a look at them here.