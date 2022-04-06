MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs – known for his pivotal role in the “Minneapolis Miracle” – reportedly signed a “mega deal” with the Buffalo Bills to keep him around for years to come.
Early Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bills reached an agreement with Diggs on a four-year, $104 million extension. The deal reportedly includes $70 million guaranteed.
Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ptSQ3eE54D
"Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo," Schefter said.
Minnesota traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2020 season.
The trade has mostly worked out for both sides. Diggs had a career year in Buffalo and the Vikings used the first-round pick to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a record-breaking rookie season and is considered a top wide receiver in the NFL.