Prince At 11:A music mystery uncovered in the WCCO archives. See exclusive film of the global music icon, Prince.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs – known for his pivotal role in the “Minneapolis Miracle” – reportedly signed a “mega deal” with the Buffalo Bills to keep him around for years to come.

Early Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bills reached an agreement with Diggs on a four-year, $104 million extension. The deal reportedly includes $70 million guaranteed.

READ MORE: Rick Spielman's Best And Worst Draft Picks As Vikings GM

“Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo,” Schefter said.

READ MORE: Stefon Diggs Says He 'Became A Bad Teammate' At End Of Vikings Tenure

Minnesota traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2020 season.

MORE NEWS: Ex-Viking Stefon Diggs Named A Captain For Buffalo Bills

The trade has mostly worked out for both sides. Diggs had a career year in Buffalo and the Vikings used the first-round pick to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a record-breaking rookie season and is considered a top wide receiver in the NFL.