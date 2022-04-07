MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday afternoon voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the country’s highest court, making her the first Black woman in history to hold the position of a Supreme Court justice.
Three Republicans joined all 50 Democratic senators for the final 53-47 vote.
“I had a front row seat to history today,” Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith wrote afterwards. She added she was proud to confirm Jackson, who “showed character, intellect, and grace through the entire confirmation process. She is a brilliant legal mind and has stellar credentials as a judge.”
Jackson served for roughly a year on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C., and was nominated by President Joe Biden to take over Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat after he retires this summer.
“Her strong legal acumen and commitment to ensuring the Constitution – in Justice Breyer’s words – ‘works for the people of today’ make her the right person to join the Court,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. “Today, little boys and girls across the country are being shown that anything and everything is possible.”
Gov. Tim Walz also offered his own congratulations. “This is a historic day for our country, and we look forward to seeing her serve on the court,” he said.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 7, 2022
Jackson will also be the first Supreme Court justice to have worked as a public defender. While her appointment will not alter the ideological composition of the 6-3 conservative-leaning court, it’ll mark the first time two Black justices and four women will serve on the court together.