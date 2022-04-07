Hearing Sirens This Thursday? Don't Worry, It's Just A DrillThe sirens Hennepin County residents will hear Thursday afternoon and evening won’t be due to an approaching tornado, or because of any sort of malfunction.

MN WEATHER: Wet And Windy Thursday; Dry, Warmer Weekend AheadOne more windy, gloomy and wet day to go before some relief this weekend.

MN Weather: Soggy Streak Continues, With A Touch Of Midweek SnowOur gloomy, wet and wintry kickoff to April will continue for much of the work week.

Winter's Continued Grasp On Area Has Minnesotans Seeking Out Warm HideawaysThe gloomy and snowy weather can make it feel like winter will never end. Even the most high-profile sign of spring -- that of the Twins' home opener -- might need to get pushed to a different date due to the possibility of wintry weather.

Minnesota Weather: Mild And Dry Saturday, But Showers Return SundaySaturday will be the warmest day in over a week, but it'll still feel chilly due to strong winds.