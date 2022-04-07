MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Craig said she had tested negative several times while in Washington, but after learning about other representatives who had tested positive, decided to take an additional test.
She tested positive on Thursday afternoon. Craig added that she is fully vaccinated and has had the additional booster shot. The Democratic congresswoman, who represents Minnesota’s Second District, said that she has mild symptoms.
“As soon as I’m able, I look forward to resuming my regular routine,” she wrote. “In the meantime, I will continue my work remotely on behalf of Minnesotans.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also tested positive on Thursday. A series of high-profile Washington figures have also tested positive this week, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas.