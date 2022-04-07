ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Senate Republicans are poised to pass a nearly $9 billion proposal, which would provide a tax cut to all taxpayers in the state.
Republicans say the projected $9 billion budget surplus is a sign the state is taking too much from Minnesotans and they want taxpayers to see a reduction every paycheck, not in tax rebates.READ MORE: Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Funds $6M In Supplies In 2021
Based on Minnesota’s tax structure, everyone who pays taxes would get a cut.
The first-tier income tax rate would slash by nearly half from 5.35% to 2.8%. Republicans say this impacts 2.4 million filers in Minnesota. Their plan would also eliminate taxes on all social security benefits.READ MORE: Twin Cities Woman Who Fought Against 'Family Glitch' Invited To White House For ACA Expansion
“Our state coffers are full but yet Minnesotans are struggling. They’re struggling with historic inflation and they’re just struggling to make ends meet, to keep the energy on in their homes, to fill up their cars, to buy groceries,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester). “All of these prices are increasing dramatically. And it is just bad tax policy that we would over-collect to such an extent.”
Th Republican proposal diverges from a plan from House Democrats that doesn’t cut tax rates but includes refundable tax credits of $325 per child under 16. That plan also eliminates taxes on social security up with income caps.MORE NEWS: House Dems Release $1.1B Education Plan, With Focus On Mental Health, More Educators Of Color
Notably missing from both bills is the pitch from Gov. Tim Walz to issue so-called “Walz checks” of $500 per individual and $1,000 for married couples.