Why Minnesota Law Prevents Teen Who Allegedly Assaulted 5-Year-Old Girl At Bus Stop From Going To JailIt was the moment investigators had waited six years for. Finally, DNA evidence had linked a suspect to one of the city’s most gruesome crimes. One who, five years prior, had allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl waiting for her school bus. On April 4, police arrested the suspect. He then confessed. Everything pointed towards charges and jail time, if not for a Minnesota law preventing it from ever happening.