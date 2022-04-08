BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were shot Friday night in Brooklyn Park in a fight where one of them had a gun.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North. Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds near an apartment building.
Paramedics brought the wounded people to local hospitals for treatment. Police described their wounds as “significant.”
Witnesses told investigators that the two people got into a fight, and one of them pulled out a gun. Amid the struggle, the gun fired and both of the people were struck. It's yet unclear who pulled the trigger.
The shooting remains under investigation.