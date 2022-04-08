MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans aren’t the only ones happy to see the Twins playing at home Friday. Local business owners say the baseball season is just what they need to help their bottom line.

It may seem like a long time ago that baseball had a lockout, but the threat definitely scared businesses near Target Field. For a moment, it seemed the impasse on negotiations between the players union and the owners would throw yet another wrench into plans for businesses already on edge from years of pandemic. Two years ago there was no baseball in April due to COVID-19. And opening day last year was limited to 10,000 fans with 25% occupancy in Target Field.

That was eventually shorted out, but the first six games of the season were lost due to the lockout.

However, it did not hurt the home opener plans. They would’ve been on the road those first six games.

For Darby’s and other restaurants, this is their biggest day of the year, despite the cool weather. Of course, opening day was supposed to be Thursday, but then a dose of Minnesota April happened.

A lot of businesses have been taking reservations all week long because people have been waiting for this day to arrive for literally years.

“This is our first time opening day in three years. I think the fans are excited about the team. They are excited to get to Target Field in full force for the first time in three years,” Darby’s Marcus Dorn said.