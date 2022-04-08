MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Roseville police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week is recovering from surgery.
The Roseville Police Department says doctors at Regions Hospital operated Friday on Ryan Duxbury to remove a bullet that was lodged in the officer's neck.
Investigators say that Duxbury was shot Tuesday night by 53-year-old Jesse Werling while police were responding to an active shooter situation.
Werling died Tuesday after being shot by other responding officers. The alleged gunman reportedly fired more than 100 bullets from a scoped rifle, shooting at officers and homes in the quiet Roseville neighborhood.
Werling had a long history of mental health struggles, and officers were concerned about him weeks before the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.