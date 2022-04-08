ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school board is set to vote again on whether to lift the district’s mask mandate. The Pioneer Press reported Friday that the board will vote Tuesday.
The board voted 3-2 on March 22 to keep the mandate in place, rejecting the superintendent's recommendation to drop it.
The board said then it expected COVID-19 cases to rise after spring break and vaccination rates were low for people of color.
But the Pioneer Press reported that it's been almost two months since the district has reported more than 13 new cases involving students, staff and visitors in a single day.
