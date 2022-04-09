BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture says bird flu has been detected in a poultry flock in Barron County.
It’s the fourth detection of avian influenza in the state. The birds on the property will be depopulated.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin agriculture department issued an order immediately suspending poultry shows and exhibits through the end of May.
In Minnesota, 19 commercial flocks and two backyard flocks showed signs of infection as of Thursday. The Minnesota legislature approved $1 million in emergency funding to bolster the fight against the flu, which has cost the state’s turkey farmers more than 1 million birds.