One Dead, Two Injured In Saturday Morning Burnsville Crash One person is dead and two others were injured following an early morning crash in Burnsville.

Why Minnesota Law Prevents Teen Who Allegedly Assaulted 5-Year-Old Girl At Bus Stop From Going To JailIt was the moment investigators had waited six years for. Finally, DNA evidence had linked a suspect to one of the city’s most gruesome crimes. One who, five years prior, had allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl waiting for her school bus. On April 4, police arrested the suspect. He then confessed. Everything pointed towards charges and jail time, if not for a Minnesota law preventing it from ever happening.