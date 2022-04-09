MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State leaders are concerned that the number of COVID-19 cases could nearly double from the low figures seen last month.
The Metropolitan Council has been monitoring the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater, and this week the viral load was 80% higher than it was three weeks ago, when case numbers were at their lowest point since the initial Omicron surge.
The latest data shows that the new Omicron BA.2 “stealth variant” is now the dominant strain of the virus in the metro area.