Twins Offering $4 Upper Deck Tickets, $25 Lower Deck Tickets For Limited TimeThe team announced Sunday that upper deck tickets to most weekday games will only cost $4. Lower deck seats are $25. The games have to be from Monday through Thursday.

Sánchez Slam Leads Twins In 6-Homer Surge To Beat MarinersGary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota's six home runs as the Twins slugged their way past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

Lynx 'Turn Attention To Future' In Draft Pick Swap With Las Vegas AcesThe Lynx are swapping their top two picks in this year's draft for the Las Vegas Aces' top two slots next year.

Denver Beats Minnesota State 5-1 For 9th NCAA Hockey TitleDavid Carle was an incoming freshman at Denver when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that ended his playing career. The Pioneers honored his scholarship anyway, and kept him on the team as an assistant coach.