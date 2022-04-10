PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a man involved in a shooting Sunday in northwestern Minnesota.
It happened at about 2:13 p.m. in Pelican Rapids, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The 36-year-old suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black 2011 Toyota Tundra with Minnesota license places 1092CD. The four-door pickup truck is said to have a “wrap-around brush guard” on its front.
The suspect is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office says he’s “believed to be armed and dangerous,” and he is not to be approached. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911.