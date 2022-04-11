BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — On Monday, community members and loved ones will come together to remember a young father killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center one year ago.
Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021.
MORE: 1 Year After Fatal Police Shooting, Daunte Wright’s Legacy Celebrated At ‘Angelversary’
Kim Potter, the officer who pulled the trigger, is serving a 16-month sentence in prison. She said she was trying to stop Wright from driving away during a traffic stop when she confused her handgun for her Taser.
Wright’s death has led to policy changes within Brooklyn Center when it comes to public safety protocols and mental health crisis responses.
There will be a community barbecue and candlelight vigil in his honor Monday.