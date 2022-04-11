MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are working to put out a large grass fire burning Monday in the northern Twin Cities metro.
WCCO-TV’s Sky 4 helicopter captured the fire burning Monday afternoon in a grassy areas west of Highway 65 near the town of Bethel, which is roughly 35 miles north of Minneapolis.
Crews could be seen flying over the fire, dropping flame retardant and water on the flames.
The fire appears to have scorched an area of tall, dry grass near woods and wetlands.
