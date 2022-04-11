MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Timberwolves on the precipice of the playoffs, the team announced a contract extension for head coach Chris Finch and his staff Monday.
The Wolves said it’s a multi-year extension but did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Finch took over after Ryan Saunders was fired midway through the 2020-2021 season. In his first full year as coach, Finch has led the Wolves to a 46-36 record, their best since 2017, and a spot in the play-in tournament.
Finch also masterminded a Wolves offense that led the league in points per game for the first time in franchise history.
“It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward,” Finch said in a statement.
The Wolves will play the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. A win will put them in the playoffs as the 7th seed.