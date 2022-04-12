Stormy TuesdayMore severe weather is expected after the first round of storm systems passed over Minnesota. Check here for the latest.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a house fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half story home on the 700 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast, in the city’s Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

Crews knocked down flames on the front porch before moving inside to battle the fire, which spread to the home’s attic.

No one was inside the home, and no firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

Fire officials say the fire rendered the home uninhabitable. A nearby home sustained minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.