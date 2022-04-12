HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities suburb has cemented its place in history.

Hopkins is being recognized for its historic Mainstreet.

“It’s always been special,” Charles Romportl said.

He once lived in an apartment on Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins. He’s lived in Hopkins for 72 years.

“It’s really the people, the families who are here and it’s their stories that we continue to tell,” he said.

The area between 8th and 11th avenues of Mainstreet, which includes 32 buildings, is now nationally recognized by the National Park Service on their National Register of Historic Places.

The City and Hopkins Historical Society announced the news in front of the historic Clock Tower Plaza on Tuesday.

“It’s great to have this recognition nationally as this historic designation for our city,” Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon said.

Drive down Mainstreet and it’s hard to miss the history. From old buildings to multiple antique shops in a three-block radius.

Many of the buildings in the commercial district are a dose of nostalgia.

“Hopkins is a small town sitting in the shadow of a major city, so it’s very Mayberryesque,” said John Haga, owner of Bongo’s and Bud’s Music Center.

The music shop has been open since 1955. With new businesses and the light rail coming into the city, residents are glad the city is being recognized for the old and the new.

“I always want to stay here,” Romportl said.

Mayor Hanlon says the honor will also encourage the preservation of historic buildings. A listing in the national register provides opportunities for state and federal tax credits.