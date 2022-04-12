CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Ukraine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association on Monday announced it has donated hundreds of bulletproof vests and other items to assist the people of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.

According to the association, 650 bulletproof vests, 55 helmets and four shields were collected “in just a few days” and were donated.

“Even though these items have been replaced at the recommendation of the manufacturer for our sworn deputies, these vests, helmets and shields are still capable of providing protection and will immediately help the people of Ukraine,” the association said in a release.

The association has a personal contact connected to Ukraine making sure the donated items go where they are needed.