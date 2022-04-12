More Certain
– Strong winds Wednesday-Thursday
– Big temperature swing Wednesday-Thursday
– Winter storm conditions in northwestern Minnesota
Less Certain
– Severe weather Tuesday or Wednesday for southern Minnesota
– When we see rain change to snow
– Where snow accumulation will occur, and the amount
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another messy weather system will move into Minnesota Tuesday, bringing rain, hail, snow and high winds.
The WCCO Weather Team says the greatest chance for severe weather will be in southern Minnesota from about 6 p.m. to midnight. Expect high wind gusts and large hail, and there’s an outside chance of isolated tornadoes.
In the Twin Cities, rain showers will begin midday before the storm picks up in the evening.
Minnesotans up north will see snow, and blizzard conditions are possible in the far northwestern corner of the state.
The storm will move out overnight, though a few showers in the Twin Cities and some snow up north could occur early Wednesday. Things should dry out by the afternoon. Expect a cloudy, cool and windy day.
Thursday brings the chance of a wintry mix, and temperatures will stay cool through the Easter weekend.