MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Lynx legend is being honored by her alma mater with a statue.
Seimone Augustus, who spent 14 years and won four championships with the Lynx, will have her likeness enshrined outside the Maravich Assembly Center at Louisiana State Univeristy.READ MORE: Lynx Take NC State's Kayla Jones, MN Native Hannah Sjerven In WNBA Draft
Augustus graduated from LSU in 2005 after leading the Tigers to three straight Final Four appearances. She was named National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice.
The statue, which will include other LSU greats Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich, has already been cast, the school said. It will be unveiled “in the coming months.”READ MORE: Lynx 'Turn Attention To Future' In Draft Pick Swap With Las Vegas Aces
“Words can’t express the gratitude I feel in my heart,” Augustus said. “To leave a timeless legacy of inspiration for generations to follow is a lifelong goal, and with this announcement, I am humbly honored.”
LSU said Augustus is “a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball.” She’s the first female student-athlete the school has honored with a statue. The Tigers retired her No. 33 jersey in 2010.
The Lynx drafted Augustus No. 1 overall in 2006, and she rewarded them by winning Rookie of the Year. She won Finals MVP in 2011, and also won titles with the Lynx in 2013, 2015 and 2017. She’s also a three-time gold medalist with the U.S. Olympic team.MORE NEWS: With Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Looming, Lindsay Whalen Is Far From Done With The Game
Augustus retired in 2021 after spending a year with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she now serves on the coaching staff.